Apple releases AirPods Max firmware update as users complain of battery drain issues

Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for AirPods Max users. The company does not provide many details on new AirPods Max firmware updates, but this new version brings the over-ear headphones to 3C39.

Unfortunately, there are no release notes for AirPods Max firmware updates. This update comes, however, as many users complain of battery drain issues, with and without the included Smart Case. Some users have also reported connectivity issues when using AirPods Max with a Mac.

As we reported in January, some AirPods Max users say their battery drains significantly overnight, even when in the Smart Case:

There are growing reports of an AirPods Max battery drain problem on the Apple Support Forums, Reddit, and elsewhere. Some owners are reporting that their headphone battery is draining from 100% to 1% or 0% overnight, even when left inside the official Apple case designed to drop them quickly into ultra-low power mode.

Ideally, this new version of AirPods Max firmware will help resolve these issues, but we’ll have to wait until the update is fully rolled out to users to know for sure.

Apple does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods Max in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Again, the newest AirPods Max firmware version is 3C39. If this is what you see in the Settings app, then it means your AirPods Max are fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth.

If you spot any changes in the AirPods Max firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

