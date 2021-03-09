Interactive: Apple Store displays bring Apple Music to life

- Mar. 9th 2021 8:14 pm PT

New displays rolling out to Apple Stores across the world highlight the Apple Music catalog and give AirPods Max a true home. You can preview the display yourself with an interactive augmented reality model.

Animated tiles with vibrant album artwork, playlists, and video content fill the wall of Apple’s new Music Bay at Apple Stores with the latest design. iPads, Apple-designed headphone stands, and Beats or AirPods Max demo headphones are available for customers to try.

While Apple Stores have always featured headphone demos, never before has Apple Music been given such an immersive display. Below the demo experience you’ll find a variety of Apple audio products and third-party accessories including AirPods and AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Flex headphones.

You can experience the new Avenue from home with this full-scale augmented reality model. Viewing the display at 100% will require about 10 feet of space.

Apple Music AR Model Thumbnail
Launch The AR Experience

New interactive experiences have continuously been added to Apple Stores over the past few months. Check out the latest HomePod, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ bays.

Apple Music Avenue
Apple Music Avenue

