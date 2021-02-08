Apple Store displays take HomePod mini to the max

Apple’s tiny speaker is getting a big spotlight at Apple Stores, with new displays that turn it up to 11 — or in this case, 17. A wall of 17 HomePods fills the latest Avenue in select stores. You can experience it for yourself today at home.

A circular display with graphics detailing the intelligent features of HomePod mini animates at the center of a matrix of black and white HomePod mini models. Customers can learn more on two iPads and two additional HomePods on the shelves below.

On Twitter, @ronronron911 shared a photo of the new display in China, which rolled out last week.

In addition to HomePod mini and its full-sized companion, Apple offers several third-party accessories in the display, including the Logitech Circle View camera, Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor, and Nanoleaf lighting. This collection of accessories will change over time.

The new Avenue, found at select Apple Stores with the latest design, replaces a display with vertical TVs that featured Apple’s audio products and previously highlighted HomeKit scenes. If your Apple Store is closed or open only for Express pickup, check out the interactive model below to experience the design:

🔍 Pan and zoom to explore the display.

(Experience may take a few seconds to load on slow connections.)

Apple Stores have seen a wave of impressive new interactive merchandising over the past few months, including new Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ displays.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: