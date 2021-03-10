Apple launches new page on its website highlighting carrier offers on iPhone 12 models

Apple today launched a new page on its official website that highlights carrier offers for customers who are buying a new iPhone 12 model. The company shows some of the trade-in deals currently available from US carriers for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Called “iPhone Carrier Offers,” the new page found within the existing iPhone page on Apple’s website features deals from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon. Apple says customers can now find “the latest carrier deals directly from Apple.”

You can get these special savings when you trade in an eligible iPhone. We’ll guide you through the process and tell you exactly how much you’ll save. Trading in is simple. You’ll receive a prepaid trade-in kit to send back your current iPhone for credit.

For example, the new page highlights an AT&T deal offering up to $700 credit after a trade-in to buy a new iPhone 12. There’s also a T-Mobile/Spring deal offering up to $320 credit and a Verizon deal offering up to $440 credit after the trade-in.

Similar to other parts of Apple’s website, the company also reinforces that customers can access a chat with specialists to ask any questions about the iPhone, and also provides some useful links with support articles for setting up the iPhone for the first time.

You can check out the new iPhone Carrier Offers page by going to the “iPhone” tab on Apple’s website or by clicking here.

