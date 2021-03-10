BlackMagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve M1 Mac support is now official. The popular video editing and color-grading app now natively supports Apple Silicon machines in version 17.1, as does the company’s visual effects app DaVinci Fusion 17.1.

DaVinci Resolve is notable for offering powerful video editing and color correction tools in an app whose free version offers most of the features of the paid one. BlackMagic originally released a beta version with M1 support back in November, and it’s now proved itself dependable enough to make it into the release version …

The 8-Bit reports.

Apart from native Apple Silicon compatibility, DaVinci Resolve includes the following updates: Support for Apple Silicon based Mac OS systems.

H.265 4:2:2 hardware decode support on Apple Silicon.

H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel decode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

H.265 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 Intel encode support in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Support for GPU decoding of RED clips in OpenCL processing mode.

Option to always perform copy and paste actions on selected color nodes.

General performance and stability improvements. This means that users can now rely on the software to run smoothly with utmost compatibility and offer a better experience overall. Blackmagic alerts that “DaVinci Resolve 17.1 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.8 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you backup your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade.” DaVinci Resolve is the “world’s only solution,” Blackmagic says, that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production all in one software tool.

Resolve established itself as one of the industry-standard tools for color correction and grading, before growing into a fully-fledged non-linear video editing suite. The $299 paid version is Resolve Studio, which also comes free with BlackMagic’s cameras, but the free version offers most of the same functionality. It does, however, limit output resolution and lack a few pro features:

GPU/Hardware Accelerated Encoding

4K Resolution Limit

H.264 and H.265 Accelerated Decoding

Video Noise Reduction

The DaVinci Neural Engine

Face Detection

Speed Warp

Object Removal

Superscale

ResolveFX

FairlightFX

OpenFX

Facial Refinement

Third-Party OFX Plugins

Collaborative Teamwork

Frame.io Integration

Deinterlacing

3:2 Pulldown

HDR Dolby Vision

Lens Correction

3D Stereoscopic Tools, including stereoscopic grading

BlackMagic also makes its own eGPUs for video editing.

Although I’ve recently started shooting with the BlackMagic PCC 4K, I’m sticking with Final Cut Pro for now, but it’s certainly good to have Resolve as an option as and when I get into proper color grading.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: