New beta of DaVinci Resolve now available with support for M1-powered Macs

Ahead of the first M1-powered Macs arriving to customers next week, Blackmagic Design has released a new beta of its popular DaVinci Resolve video editor and color correction tool with Apple Silicon support. This means that DaVinci Resolve will run natively on your M1-powered Mac when it arrives.

This beta version of DaVinci Resolve means that the software is now a universal app that runs natively on Macs powered by Apple Silicon and Intel. “This software update adds universal app support for Macs running Apple M1 processors and is compatible with Mac OS Big Sur,” Blackmagic Design explains.

Earlier this week, a report explained that the first M1 Macs could be big news for Hollywood creatives. Key to that success, however, will be widespread support from popular creative tools. Adobe, for instance, has said that Lightroom will run natively on Apple Silicon next month, followed by Photoshop in early 2021.

The first beta of DaVinci Resolve 17.1 with Apple Silicon support can be downloaded from the Blackmagic website here.

