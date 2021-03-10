Poll: Do you prefer the leaked AirPods 3 design or the original?

Rumors about the next generation AirPods have been around for a while now, and it seems that Apple will introduce “AirPods 3” sometime later this month. Based on leaked images, the new AirPods will feature a design that combines elements of the original AirPods with the AirPods Pro. Now we want to know if you prefer the leaked AirPods 3 design or the traditional AirPods design.

The first AirPods were introduced in 2016, and although the lineup of Apple’s wireless earphones has grown considerably in recent years, the regular AirPods (currently in their second generation) still have the same design as the first generation.

While AirPods are basically wireless EarPods, AirPods Pro look quite different as they have a smaller stem with an in-ear design. There’s no arguing against the fact that AirPods Pro sound better thanks to features like Active Noise Cancellation and a low-distortion speaker driver, but there’s a group of people who don’t like the silicone ear tips that come with AirPods Pro.

As pointed out recently by my 9to5Mac colleague José Adorno, the silicone tips of the AirPods Pro are uncomfortable for some users, which makes them prefer the regular AirPods over the Pro model.

We’re still not sure if the AirPods 3 will have the silicone tips or not, but the fit in the ear will definitely be different as the overall body of the earbuds looks completely different based on the leaked images. Of course, this has raised concerns for users who like to use AirPods but don’t like the fit of the AirPods Pro. Would Apple force this in-ear design on the entire lineup?

We’ll probably know the answer in a few days, but until then, we want to know: Do you prefer the leaked AirPods 3 design or the original? Let us know down in the poll and in the comments section:

