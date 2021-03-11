The note-taking app Notability just launched on the Mac. The developer Ginger Labs promises the same powerful features as their best-selling iPad app thanks to its use of Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology.

This new version is optimized to take full advantage of the larger screen size, keyboard, and speed of Mac. Notability on Mac is free to download for current customers of iPad and iPhone.

Notability on Mac now includes popular features like:

Shape Detection

Favorite Tools

Paper Backgrounds

Apple Pencil support using Sidecar

Digital planners, Handwriting Recognition, Stickers, Math Conversion, and more available in the Notability Shop.

Current users of Notability on iPad can download the new Mac version for free on the Mac App Store. New users can purchase the app for the discounted price of $3.99 for a limited time (regularly $8.99), and enjoy the experience on their Mac, iPad, and iPhone for a single purchase.

This app lets you combine handwriting, photos, and typing in a single note to bring projects to life. It’s possible to add and annotate PDFs in Notability. With iCloud support, you can stay organized and up-to-date wherever you are: at home, in the office, or on the road.

The Mac Catalyst project was introduced in 2019 at WWDC. It allows developers to easily bring their iOS/iPadOS apps to the Mac. The Catalyst technology helps developers create even more powerful versions of an app and take advantage of the larger screen by running them at native Mac resolution.

You can find the Mac version of Notability here.

