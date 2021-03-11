Timedash is a new collection of gorgeous 70s-inspired clock widgets for iPhone & iPad

Design and branding studio TIN has created a series of beautiful new time and date widgets for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 called “Timedash.” The app includes several different analog and digital clock widgets that also incorporate weather and step counting. There are 30 different unique combinations inspired by 70s wristwatches, ranging from fun and colorful to sleek and edgy.

There are four different types of widgets included in Timedash. The first is “Ana Digi,” which is a large analog clock with a smaller digital one near the center. “Dual Ana Date Weather” shows off the date and the weather alongside two different time zones of your choice. “Digi Date Weather” has a large digital clock with the date and temperature. Finally, “Ana Weather Steps” includes a small analog clock with the temperature and a large step counter.

Timedash widgets really resemble Apple Watch complications. They are clean, condensed, and data-rich. The minimal designs make it easy to track your steps, check the weather, and keep track of international time zones. The attention to detail is really impressive. As far as iOS widgets go, these are some of the most beautiful ones yet.

All of the widgets use a beautiful custom “Ana Digi Date” font with punchy bright colors. There’s truly a widget in Timedash for every home screen. Timedash is available on the App Store for $0.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: