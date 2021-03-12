Cheaper HBO Max plan with ads set to launch in June

HBO Max a popular option to subscribe to the premium network directly on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and more but its price has no doubt held back some potential subscribers. Now AT&T has announced that it’s planning to launch a more affordable ad-supported version of HBO Max this June.

AT&T shared the news in a finance and strategy update on its website today (via CNET). The company didn’t reveal how much the cheaper HBO Max subscription with ads will cost but announced it will become available in June.

The move comes as HBO Max will expand to 60 more markets this year:

AT&T expects to launch HBO Max in 60 markets outside the United States in 2021 (39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and 21 territories in Europe in the second half of 2021). Also in June, the company expects to launch in the U.S. market an advertising-supported (AVOD) version of HBO Max.

In the US, HBO Max runs $14.99/month. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out how much AT&T will drop the price for the ad-supported version, but for some context, Hulu charges 50% less for its ad-supported version ($5.99) compared to $11.99 with the ad-free version.

AT&T projects it will grow HBO + HBO Max subscribers to as high as 150 million in the next four years:

AT&T expects between 120 million and 150 million worldwide HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of 2025, up from the 75-90 million projected in October 2019.

In related news, AT&T also announced it will be increasing its TV Now (and DirecTV Now) plans by $10 come April.

