AT&T increasing prices for legacy DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now plans by $10 per month

Earlier this year, AT&T announced that it would be shutting down its legacy AT&T TV Now streaming service (formerly known as DirecTV Now) to new subscribers. Existing subscribers could stick around, AT&T said at the time, but now it has quietly announced a price increase for those customers…

In an email that is slowly being sent to affected users, AT&T is informing legacy AT&T TV Now/DirecTV Now subscribers that their monthly bill will increase by $10 starting in April. This price increase is for long-time AT&T TV Now customers who are subscribed to plans that are no longer available.

Hi Chance, Thank you for subscribing to AT&T TV NOW and being a valued customer. We appreciate your business and are proud to be part of your entertainment—anytime, anywhere, on your favorite devices. Periodically, television networks increase the fees they charge AT&T for the right to broadcast their movies, shows and sporting events. Due to increased programming costs, the price of your AT&T TV NOW package will increase to $94.99 a month, and your total monthly charge will go up by $9.99 starting with your 04/07/2021 payment. The price increase will not affect the cost of add-ons, like premium channels (Epix, CINEMAX, SHOWTIME, STARZ, HBO Max), nor will it affect any discount you may have already received.

In some instances, AT&T is also informing customers that it might be wise for them to switch to the “Gotta Have It” plan, which won’t be seeing the price increase. The Streamable points out the quirk here:

One interesting quirk is that the “Gotta Have It” plan won’t be seeing the $10 price hike, meaning that both “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” are the same $94.99 a month. AT&T is telling customers that they can upgrade to the more comprehensive “Gotta Have It” channel package at no additional cost.

What AT&T has essentially done here is bring the legacy AT&T TV Now pricing up to par with its modern AT&T TV plans. In fact, most AT&T TV Now customers — aside from very early adopters grandfathered into the “Go Big” package — are likely now better off making the switch.

The Streamable has some excellent resources for comparing pricing among AT&T TV Now, DirecTV Now, and AT&T TV plans.

If you’re looking to make the jump from AT&T TV Now to AT&T TV, you can learn more on the company’s website. AT&T faces stiff competition in this industry from the likes of Sling, YouTube TV, and more.

