Comment: It’s time for Apple to make its own accessories for AirPods

AirPods were introduced nearly 5 years ago and since then they’ve become a mainstay of Apple’s product family. They’re an essential tool that makes the Apple ecosystem infinitely better. But along the way, they’ve become less of an accessory and more of a flagship product, as evident from the top-of-the-line AirPods Max at $549. That’s no accessory. That’s a computer for your head that just so happens to talk to your other devices.

Apple makes great accessories, even for other accessories. Why doesn’t Apple make its own accessories for AirPods?

Practically every accessory manufacturer on the planet has taken a stab at AirPods covers. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as every Apple product has a major ecosystem of accessories around it.

Apple started to capitalize on this with iPod socks in 2004 and has made an array of accessories for each of its core mobile products since. AirPods Max are the first AirPods to actually be offered in multiple colors and they’re the first to have interchangeable different colored ear cups that you can buy, mix, and match.

Silicone covers for AirPods Pro in 9 colors

Apple has been making iPhone cases, iPad covers, and Apple Watch bands that all match on a seasonal basis since the Apple Watch was announced in 2014. AirPods are now an essential component of that story. It’s time for them to make their own silicone cases for AirPods that match their other products on a seasonal basis.

Silicone covers for AirPods (3rd generation) in 9 colors

Now is the perfect time for them to jump on this. New AirPods are on the way and it’s highly possible that they will get unveiled later this month.

I know plenty of people who would not only collect these like crazy but would be matching all of their devices regularly. Apple Watch bands are highly collectible, as are other Apple product accessories. These would be no different.

Apple could sell them for $19.99 or $29.99 and make a killing with the extra revenue per AirPods purchase. Everyone loves to customize their iPhone and their other devices, the same has been the case for AirPods. You can find weird, wacky, and delightful AirPods covers all over the web.

They could use the same kind of bubble packaging that Apple has used for silicone products in the past. They come in a small recycled plastic enclosure with a quick peel paper back. I’d also love to see Apple explore leather covers that match those corresponding iPhone and Apple Watch accessories. I explored what leather AirPods covers might look like last year for the current generation AirPods.

Do you use a cover with your AirPods or AirPods Pro? Would you buy official AirPods covers if Apple were to make them? Let us know in the comments below!

