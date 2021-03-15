Report suggests iPhone 12 aluminum edges could suffer from discoloration defect

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a new design with aluminum edges, as opposed to the stainless steel edges found on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A new report today suggests that some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini devices are suffering from discoloration on the aluminum chassis…

The report comes from Svetapple, and it explains that this (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 12 was purchased in November and has been used in a case since then. Over the last four months, however, the red aluminum has significantly faded around certain parts of the edges.

Back in November 2020, we bought a red iPhone 12 for the editorial office, which is used primarily for work purposes. This phone has been worn in a transparent case since day one and has not been used in any “toxic” environment where aggressive substances are present.

The fading is primarily occurring around one corner of the iPhone 12, near the camera array. The report explains that the “fading appeared in one of the four corners and elsewhere the color is undamaged.”

Interestingly, this issue does not appear to be unique to the iPhone 12. Prior iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2, also use aluminum edges and have suffered from similar fading problems. Apple simply touts that the iPhone 12 uses “aerospace-grade aluminum edges.”

There are several posts in the Apple discussion forum that highlight the same issue. Although neither applies to the iPhone 12, users encountered it with the iPhone 11 or iPhone SE 2nd generation. They also did not necessarily have to use the PRODUCT (RED) variant, but the fading also occurred in green or black.

What’s especially interesting here, however, is that it occurred so quickly with the iPhone 12. That being said, it’s unclear how widespread this problem is at this point. It could be that the specific iPhone 12 purchased by Svetapple is suffering from a manufacturing defect.

Have you noticed any fading in the color of the aluminum edges of your iPhone 12? Let us know down in the comments!

Another image from a 9to5Mac reader:

Something similar it’s happening with my iPhone 12. The paint from the aluminium around the camera lens has fallen off and I have no idea how. — ~ (@mvrtzpr) March 15, 2021

