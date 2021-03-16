Today’s best deals kick off with a refurbished discount on iPhone XS at $350. That’s alongside this stainless steel link Apple Watch band at $14 and Nomad’s Base Station Pro charger at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone XS still runs iOS 14, now on sale for $350

Woot offers Apple’s unlocked iPhone XS 64GB for $350 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally retailed for $999, you’d pay $639 for a refurbished model direct from Apple right now with today’s deal marking the second-best we’ve seen to date on iPhone XS and coming within $15 of the all-time low.

iPhone XS may not be the newest handset from Apple, but still delivers plenty of value for a family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. There’s a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display at the center of all the notable features that is supplemented by Face ID, an A12 Bionic Chip, as well as both 12 and 7MP cameras around back that enable Portrait Mode photography.

Stylize your Apple Watch with this stainless steel link band

Amazon offers this Stainless Steel Link Apple Watch Band for $14. Normally selling for $20, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Regardless of which Apple Watch model you’re rocking, this band will class up its look with a stylish stainless steel build and space gray color scheme. On top of its adjustable link design, you’ll benefit from a much more affordable price tag than the official Apple offering.

Nomad’s refurb Base Station Pro falls to $150

Nomad is launching a new outlet sale today that’s taking up to 85% off a selection of iPhone and Android cases, Apple Watch bands, chargers, and more. Our top pick is the Nomad Base Station Pro for $150 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $229, you’ll find a new condition model fetching $200 right now with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and saving you at least 25%.

With the power to wirelessly charge three devices at once thanks to 18 Qi coils, Base Station Pro packs the brand’s usual leather stylings with 5W speeds. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

