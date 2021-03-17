Apple Music loses albums from top artists due to apparent outage [U]

Update: The missing albums appear to be returning to Apple Music and can again be streamed. You can read the original article below.

Here we are with another widespread issue on Apple Music. This time, users have been reporting on Reddit and other social networks that several albums are missing when you try to find them through search or the artist’s page.

There are several missing albums from different artists on Apple Music right now, but the reasons are unknown. One of the reports mentions that Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” album cannot be found anywhere in the Music app, although some of the songs from the album like “Rain On Me” are still listed in the artist’s Top Songs.

It’s not just this album either, the first 2 Spice Girls albums are missing but tracks off those albums still play from Top Songs. Florence and the Machine, Sia, Destiny’s Child also. I had added these albums to my library months ago and they are still available and play fine.

9to5Mac was able to confirm this problem with other artists’ albums. Here, I was unable to find several of Taylor Swift’s albums, including her latest release “evermore” and “Lover,” while my 9to5Mac colleague Chance Miller noted that there are several Coldplay albums missing, as well.

In addition to these problems, some users have been complaining about wrong artworks on some albums. As mentioned by 9to5Mac’s José Adorno last week, the remade version of Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” album is shown with the artwork from the original album, while something similar happened with Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)” album.

Have you been affected by this issue? Let us know down in the comments section.

