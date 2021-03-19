Beats reveals exclusive Powerbeats Pro design from FaZe Clan launching next week

Today Beats announced a new special edition Powerbeats Pro designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based eSports organization FaZe Clan. The new design features a slick red tiger camo pattern on the black Powerbeats Pro. Beats and FaZe Clan are also offering a limited number of special bundles with FaZe Clan merch.

The collector’s bundles include a Ben Simmons signed jersey, signed trading cards, and signed basketballs. You’ll need to download the NTWRK app from the App Store or Google Play to enter for a chance to buy one of the bundles.

The red tiger camo pattern was inspired by “the ultra elite skin in their favorite first-person shooter game.” The limited edition FaZe Powerbeats Pro also have a custom designed charging case with the same red tiger camo pattern that has the FaZe Clan logo printed on it.

This isn’t the first FaZe Clan collaboration with Beats. Last year Beats introduced limited edition Studio3 headphones with the same red tiger camo pattern and the two companies have also done several marketing campaigns together.

These new Powerbeats Pro will be available starting March 22 on NTWRK. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in limited quantities. The drawing for the collector’s bundles will also start on March 22nd specifically at 10 a.m. PST. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the regular Powerbeats Pro are priced at $249, although they have been on sale at several retailers lately.

