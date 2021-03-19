iMac Pro removed from Apple’s website, officially discontinued

The iMac Pro has officially been removed from Apple’s website as well as the Apple Store app. This comes after the company announced two weeks ago that the iMac would only be available “while supplies last” and would not be replaced.

The iMac Pro had briefly gone out of stock a few times over the last two weeks, but now it is officially gone for good. When you visit the dedicated iMac Pro URL, it now redirects to the Mac homepage on Apple’s website. The iMac Pro was also once featured along the navigation bar of Apple’s Mac website, but that has now been removed as well.

Apple quietly discontinued the iMac Pro two weeks ago, removing all build-to-order options and saying that available inventory would only be available while supplies lasted. The available supply of iMac Pro has now run out for good (via MacRumors).

The iMac Pro was introduced in 2017 to offer more powerful all-in-ones to high-end customers wanting workstation Intel Xeon CPUs. The chassis was identical apart from a more efficient cooling system and the space gray aluminum finish. In 2020, Apple slightly adjusted the iMac Pro configurations following the introduction of the new consumer iMac.

The 2020 iMac also began encroaching on the iMac Pro in terms of performance, a trend that later continued with the introduction of the first M1 Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models in November.

Apple does still have the iMac Pro available from its refurbished store, and it remains available from select third-party retailers. With that in mind, however, we can’t recommend spending the money on one right now. Apple is in the midst of transitioning the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon, and a redesigned iMac lineup is expected sooner rather than later.

Have any fond (or not fond) memories of the iMac Pro? Share them with us down in the comments!

