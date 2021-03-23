Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Ulysses: A powerful and beautiful writing app for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. 9to5Mac Daily listeners can exclusively get three for free months with this link.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Judge certifies class action lawsuit against Apple over infamous MacBook butterfly keyboard
- Apple says app tracking transparency policies will be applied globally, following reports that Chinese ad networks are trying to skirt the rules
- Kuo: Apple headset to have ultra-short focal length lenses and weigh less than 150 grams
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.