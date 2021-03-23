“Time Zone Pro” is a new app from the developers at Friendly Studio for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app is designed to make it easy to monitor multiple time zones so you know when to contact colleagues and friends around the world.

With Time Zone Pro, you’ll be able to keep track of multiple time zones, teams, clients, friends, and family.

We think it’s fairly likely you have at least a couple of contacts dotted around the globe and we know how difficult it can be keeping track of lots of different time zones. Now you can add your contacts and never schedule a call over dinner or bath time again.

Here are some of the features of Time Zone Pro:

Easy time zones: add a person, search for their city and instantly see their time zone

iCloud sync: contacts, time zones, and avatar are automatically synced across your iOS and macOS devices

Dark mode: turn down the lights and enjoy the dark mode

Widgets: keep track of key people in your notification center

Night time indicator: never call a person who’s probably sleeping again

Time zone map: the map indicates the location of the nearest time zone major city. This may be different to the city you select when adding a user

Export/Import: set up a list of user, export and send to other Time Zone Pro users, which is useful for teams

Time Zone Pro is a one-time-payment app and it costs $4.99. It requires iOS 14.4 or later, as well as macOS 11.0 Big Sur or later. Download it here.

