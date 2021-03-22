The developers behind “Think Tap Work” have released their new Morpho Converter app. Available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, the app puts a new spin on common currency conversions, with a focus on speed.

“Open, type a number, and instantly see all your favorite conversions. No fiddling.”

With Morpho Converter, you can configure to display all your most-used conversions so that you see exactly what you need. There are over 175 units and 170 currencies. Here are some of the app’s features:

Long press for more: copy result, copy the full text of the conversion, or quickly add a reverse conversion.

Widget: use our currency widget to stay on top of changes throughout the day.

Complications: launch Morpho from a complication, or use a currency complication to always have the latest exchange rate.

Siri: get the full list of conversions using your voice.

Shortcuts: work currency conversions into your custom shortcuts.

Keyboard and Touch Bar support

Hand Off, URL schemes, and multiple windows: enjoy.

Support for dynamic type sizes and VoiceOver.

Morpho Converter is free to download but offers in-app purchases. You can subscribe for $0.49/month or $3.99/year, or choose a one-time $14.99 purchase, to unlock all Pro features for good.

These are the features available when you buy or subscribe to the app:

Remove Ads.

Unlimited Conversions.

Hourly Currency Updates.

Themes & Icons.

Support Development.

For now, the languages supported on the app are English, Spanish, and German. You can find Morpho Converter on the App Store.

