Slack debuts new feature that lets you direct message anyone

Slack Connect DMs were unveiled last fall and now the company is rolling out support for the new feature. It means you can message partners, clients, etc. outside of your organization or anyone that’s on Slack. Going further, Slack also teased more advanced communication features coming later this year to create private business networks that will link multiple organizations.

Slack detailed Connect DMs becoming available starting today and more new business communication features that will be launching in the future in a pair of blog posts (via The Verge). While the ability to direct message anyone on Slack will have lots of use cases for businesses and organizations, any paid Slack account can use the feature to slide into the DMs of both paid and free Slack users.

Slack Connect is a faster, more secure way to work than emailing people outside your company. It’s the same Slack you use every day, but with people outside of your workspace. Simply send an invite to any partner and start messaging in Slack as soon as the other side accepts. If you need a dedicated space for planning projects and looping in others, create channels between organizations, where members of invited organizations can freely come and go as needed.

We’re seeing the feature live now. You can check if it’s available for you by clicking “Slack Connect” near the top of your sidebar in Slack. From there you’ll just need the email of the person you’re wanting to message to get started.

Once your partner accepts the emailed invitation, they’ll automatically appear in your list of direct message recipients and you’ll be able [to] message them in Slack. This includes any current user of Slack, even those on the free plan.

Free users can’t send Connect DMs for now unless they sign up for a trial of a paid Slack plan. But the feature is slated to arrive for all Slack users soon.

You can find more tips and details in Slack’s blog post on Connect DMs here.

And in another post today, Slack shared how it will expand all this with the ability to “Link together multiple organizations to create a private business network, allowing for unified directories, channel discovery and more (available later this year).”

