As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by $100 discounts on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. That’s alongside Anker’s latest sale with iPhone accessories from $11 and this braided solo loop Apple Watch band for $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

These M1 Mac mini deals take $100 off

Authorized Apple seller Expercom is currently taking up to $100 off a selection of Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini configurations starting at $663. Headlining is the 16GB/256GB model at $799. Down from the usual $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the full $100 in savings, marks a rare discount on the higher-end models, and is the best we’ve seen to date.

Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also up to 2TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Anker’s latest sale takes up to 33% off iPhone gear

Anker is ending the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android charging essentials, speakers, and more from $9. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Earbuds for $68. Down from $80, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low.

Anker’s earbuds arrive with up to 35-hour playback on a single charge alongside added noise cancellation features to block out the world around you. That’s alongside a pair of 11mm drivers for added bass and adjustable EQ and audio profile settings via the companion Soundcore app.

Pair your Apple Watch with this braided solo loop band for $13

Amazon is currently offering this Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch Band in a variety of styles for $13. Down from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer is discounting a selection of styles, sizes, and colors, amounting to 35% in savings, beating our previous mention by $2, and marking a new all-time low.

This braided Apple Watch band looks to deliver a similar appearance to the official Solo Loop offering, but clocks in with a much more affordable price tag. Sporting a unique woven design, this band has a stretchy design that’ll complement your Apple Watch through workouts or just everyday wear.

