The number of eSIMs installed in connected devices will increase from 1.2 billion in 2021 to 3.4 billion in 2025, according to a new study by Juniper Research. This would represent a 180% growth, and analysts say it’s driven by iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch…

This growth will be led by the consumer sector that will account for 94%, followed by the industrial sector and public sector.

The research anticipates that the “established adoption of eSIM frameworks from consumer device vendors, such as Apple and Google, will accelerate the growth of eSIMs in consumer devices ahead of the industrial and public sectors.”

Apple has been working with the eSIM technology since the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 3 with a cellular connection. Since then, the company introduced the eSIM for the third-generation iPad Pro, and with the iPhone XS line, offering for the first time ever embedded-SIM support for the iPhone. Now even more Apple devices maintain this technology.

When iOS 14.5 launches, it will also add support for dual 5G-band using the physical SIM as well as the eSIM chip.

This technology helps to improve the iPhone security since the SIM doesn’t need to be physical anymore. When you travel abroad, it’s also easier to set a local carrier on your phone.

