Kicking off the week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at its second-best price yet. That’s alongside $100 discounts on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards as well as Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air deals take $49 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $950. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mentions, marks the second-best price to date, and is the best since the beginning of the year.

Perfect for students or anyone in the market for a compact macOS machine, Apple’s latest MacBook Air doesn’t sacrifice power or battery life thanks to the new M1 chip. Alongside its 13-inch display, you’re looking at 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards now $100 off

Best Buy is currently discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $249. Also available for the 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199 at Amazon. Down from their respective $349 and $299 going rates, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, undercuts our previous mention by $1, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated to supplying power to your device. There are also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker launches latest sale from $11

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $11. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $100 in various styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrives with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls.

Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet falls to $50

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $50 in black. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low on any color, is the first notable discount on the black style, and beats our previous mention by $5.

As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones return to low at $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance.

