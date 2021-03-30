Apple Developer app overhauled following WWDC 2021 announcement

After officially announcing WWDC 2021, Apple has also rolled out a major update to the Apple Developer application. The new update includes a redesigned Discover tab, sidebar support on iPad, and much more.

The Apple Developer app features five tabs along the bottom: Discover, Browse, WWDC, Account, and Search. In the Discover tab, Apple highlights the latest news and updates for developers. The WWDC tab includes details about WWDC 2021, and is where Apple will put more information once it becomes available.

Here are the full release notes for today’s update to the Apple Developer application:

Explore a new Discover tab experience on iOS 14 with improved support for larger displays.

Navigate content using the new sidebar on iPadOS 14.

We’ve improved the Search tab on iOS 14, making it easier to find the content you want to watch.

We’ve extended login session duration.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

The Apple Developer app is available on the App Store as a free download. It is supported on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even the Apple TV.

