Apple schedules Q2 2021 earnings release and call for April 28

Apple has announced today that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 on April 28. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2021 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple’s fiscal second-quarter covers the months of January, February, and March. This will be an interesting quarter for Apple because it comes as most Apple Stores around the world have returned to normal operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings report also comes after the company reported a record-breaking holiday quarter in January, with $111.44 billion in revenue and profit of $28.76 billion.

Apple notably did not provide guidance for Q2 2021 because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year, the Q2 2021 earnings will compare against Q2 2020 earnings. As you might recall, Q2 2020 was the first time Apple indicated its earnings and guidance would be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call will be held at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question and answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: