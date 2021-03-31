The Spotify Daily Mix playlist has proven popular with users, offering a reliable mix of established favorites and new songs that fit well with your established tastes. The streaming music service is now expanding this, with three additional playlists …

Spotify said that each playlist will still be rooted in the specific songs you play frequently.

We’re excited to share three new mix categories with clearer names that are easier to understand and remember, that will evolve with you: artist mix, genre mix, and decade mix. Based on the music you already love, while offering a new opportunity for discovery, these new Spotify Mixes represent the next generation of focused, personalized offerings at Spotify—right at your fingertips. Each mix category will have several playlists featuring artists, genres, and decades you listen to often. Here’s how it works:

Each mix is created with you at the core, based on your listening habits and the artists, genres, and decades you listen to most. They’re rooted in familiarity, meaning that you won’t just hear your favorite artists, but your favorite songs from those artists. Then, we supplement by adding in songs we think you’ll love, meaning they’ll be filled with the music you have on repeat alongside some fresh picks. So whether you want to jam out to a specific artist or hear more music from another decade, there’s a mix just for you. Finally, each mix updates frequently, so the possibilities are endless and there’s always something new to discover. They’re designed to grow with you over time, so they’ll take your listening into account to help you discover and dive deeper into your new favorite artist, genre, or decade.

The feature is available to both free and paid subscribers, and can be found here: Search > Browse all > Made for you.

The company says that it uses half a trillion daily events to drive its Spotify Daily Mix variants.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Chief R&D Officer, said it best: “There isn’t just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences—one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events—whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions—take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before.”

Spotify recently redesigned both Mac and web apps for a simpler UI, and is – like everything else, it seems – working on a Clubhouse clone.

