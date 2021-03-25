Spotify redesigns Mac and web apps for a simpler experience

After rolling out a new update to the iOS app, Spotify is now revamping its desktop, Mac, and web apps starting today. In a blog post, Spotify says it’s rolling out a “new improved look and feel for the app for desktop and web – aligning the experience and making both easier to use than ever before.”

Since the desktop experience served as the original window to the world for Spotify, this was not a task we took lightly. It took months of tests and research, talking to users, and gathering feedback. Now, we’re pleased to deliver a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for our listeners to use Spotify across our desktop app and web player for the years to come.

With a brand-new Home, Spotify’s making it easier to access the content that matters the most in Your Library and simplifying the playlist creation with integrated search. Another function introduced to its desktop version is the ability to drag and drop tracks straight into your playlist.

Spotify redesigns top features

Search: This tab can now be found on the left side of the navigation page.

This tab can now be found on the left side of the navigation page. Listener’s profile: Now includes top artists and tracks.

Now includes top artists and tracks. … menu: Listeners can now start a radio session for any song or artist radio by simply clicking the menu

Listeners can now start a radio session for any song or artist radio by simply clicking the menu Playlists: It’s easier to tailor your playlists, with the ability to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks, use a new embedded search bar, edit Queue and view Recently played, and apply new sorting options via a new dropdown menu in the top-right corner.

It’s easier to tailor your playlists, with the ability to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks, use a new embedded search bar, edit Queue and view Recently played, and apply new sorting options via a new dropdown menu in the top-right corner. Save bandwidth with Offline: Premium subscribers can download their favorite music and podcasts to play them back, even while offline.

The redesigned experience of the Spotify desktop and web apps makes the features much easier to use, the company explains. Users can visit Spotify’s browser page or download the Mac app here.

