Spotify updating iOS/Android app home screens with recently played, discover, and podcasts

Last year Spotify brought a redesigned UI to its iOS and Android app home screens. Building on that design, today Spotify announced new features including a section highlighting, personalized recommendations, “Recently Played,” and new and unfinished podcasts.

Spotify detailed the latest redesign to its iOS and Android home screens in a blog post today.

Through this latest update, we’ll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive. These will roll out to users globally on iOS and Android this month.

Here are the three new changes heading for the Spotify home screen:

Travel back in time : Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from.

: Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from. Jump into new and unfinished podcasts : Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are.

: Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are. Discover more music: Premium users globally won’t miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste.

Spotify didn’t share exactly when the new home screen design would be arriving to users. But since we’re closing in on April, all users around the world should see the changes this week or next.

This is likely a server-side change but it’s good to stay up to date with the iOS/Android app. The latest build iOS – 8.6.10 was released on March 19 (March 17 for Android).

