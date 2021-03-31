tvOS 14.5 and HomePod 14.5 beta 6 now available to developers

Apple is seeding today beta 6 of tvOS 14.5 and HomePod 14.5 to developers.

The software is for the Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and HomePod mini but only Apple TV users can download the beta 6 version. The HomePod 14.5 beta is only available for invited developers. Both the software have the same build: 18L5200a.

With HomePod 14.5 beta 6, 9to5Mac was able to confirm that Siri’s additional voices have been added to this build. With iOS 14.5 beta 6, Siri no longer defaults to a female voice.

The Apple TV software is bringing support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, which can be used to play games from the tvOS available on the App Store or Apple Arcade.

HomePod 14.5, which is based on the tvOS, will be the first update for the smart speaker from Apple after it being discontinued early this month. The company said it’s now focusing on the HomePod mini.

The tvOS update can be installed on Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation) through the Settings app if your Apple TV is already enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

