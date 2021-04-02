All of today’s best deals are headlined by a collection of Anker iPhone essentials from $9, Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones at $145, and OtterBox iPhone 12 cases at 20% off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker iPhone essential deals from $9

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of chargers, speakers, projectors, and more. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $50. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets that are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port.

Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones down to $145

Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various styles from $145. Down from the original $300 going rate, you’ll currently pay $230 at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the lowest price of the year.

Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

OtterBox iPhone 12 cases are 20% off today

Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of OtterBox iPhone 12 and 11 cases starting at $15. Our top pick is the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 12/Pro Case for $32 in variety of styles. Down from its typical $40 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as the very first price cuts to date.

This rugged iPhone 12 case provides more protection than your average cover with a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. It still manages to deliver a slim design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset while incorporating added drop- and water-resistance to complete the package.

