Apple made a big move to energize its gaming platform today by launching more than 30 new titles on Apple Arcade. While that includes big ones like NBA 2K21, a major part of the strategy is bringing hit iOS and traditional classics to the platform. What favorites do you want to see come to the ad-free Apple Arcade in the future?

Apple Arcade’s big update is exciting in a number of ways. While the service has offered a range of fun, unique, and interesting games since launching in 2019, a majority have been niche and new titles made just for the platform. This major expansion feels like it could be a turning point for the service.

Apple Arcade is built on the premise of games that can be played offline with an ad-free experience and no in-app purchases. Now the service is more compelling than ever with everything from popular modern console titles like NBA 2K21, an all-new version of The Oregon Trail classic from Gameloft, Fantasia from the creator of Final Fantasy. And there’s now a host of classic iOS and traditional games on Apple Arcade that will no doubt be super popular like Monument Valley, Really Bad Chess, Simon’s Cat, Cut the Rope, Fruit Ninja, and more.

I think for many, Apple Arcade used to be an experience where you would spend a good amount of time testing out a variety of new games that you hadn’t heard of. Sometimes that’s the experience you’re looking for, but with a backlog of popular classic iOS games and compelling new ones, I think Apple Arcade is set to become a go-to for lots of people

Apple is marking iOS classics that have been added to Apple Arcade as available with a “+” at the end of the title. As my colleague, Benjamin Mayo noted, it’s a bit confusing as they don’t have new levels/content but the games are slightly different.

Poll: What hit games do you want on Apple Arcade?

Along with getting popular new games going forward, it seems like a smart strategy to keep adding hits to the Apple Arcade library. If Apple does, what classic or hit games do you want to see launch on the platform? Share your thoughts in the poll below, pick up to 3 or write in your own answer!

Some of these are already available as paid, individual iOS games but launching on Apple Arcade would mean no-ads, no in-app purchases, and offline play.

