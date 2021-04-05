WhatsApp is testing chat history migration between iPhone and Android

WhatsApp is testing the ability to easily migrate chat history between an iPhone and an Android device, according to WABetaInfo.

As the site reports, this feature is part of a strategic change in the WhatsApp app. The company had been exploring the possibility of using WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time, and the ability to migrate chat history between iOS and Android is part of this effort.

The image below shows that WhatsApp will allow migrating chat history from the iOS App to the Android app, and vice versa. According to WABetainfo:

When the user tries to link a device having a different operative system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version.

Although there isn’t information about how to test this feature and no date is available for the release, it’s still interesting to learn that the company is putting its effort into something that already exists in other message apps, such as Telegram.

The ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices is one of the most requested features by users, as well as an iPad version of Instagram. Let’s see which one of them comes first to users.

