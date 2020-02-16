Instagram CEO explains why the company hasn’t developed an iPad app yet

It’s 2020 and Instagram still doesn’t have an iPad app — despite its barrage of other feature additions and expansions. Now, in a response to a user question this weekend, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has explained why the company has yet to roll out an app for the iPad.

According to Mosseri, the reason for Instagram’s iPhone-only app is that the company doesn’t have the resources to develop for both platforms. He explained that Instagram has “lots to do,” and all of it is apparently more lucrative than an iPad app would be.

“We’d like to build an iPad app, but we only have so many people and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet,” Mosseri said.

Instagram has generally stayed quiet about its stubbornness over bringing an app to the iPad. When asked about why it prioritized bringing direct messages to the web over an iPad app last month, the company simply said that direct messages are important because they help users “stay in touch with the people you care about.”

There were several third-party Instagram apps for the iPad a few years ago, but Instagram changed its API and killed off that market — without offering an iPad app of its own. There’s also the argument that Instagram’s web app is a good enough experience on iPad, and you can add it to your Home screen. But ultimately, it’s just not the same as a dedicated app would be.

Whether or not an iPad app is even on Instagram’s roadmap remains to be seen. It’s also somewhat hard to buy into Mosseri’s explanation when you consider the vast resources of a Facebook-owned company. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!

