All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $50 discount on Apple’s latest iPad Air, as well as iPhone 11 Pro at $250 off, and these meross HomeKit accessories from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s iPad Air delivers Magic Keyboard support

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at nearly $50 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking the second-best to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives with more of a pro design that’s centered around a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, and there’s also the reintroduction of Touch ID, which returns in the power button. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro

Woot currently offers the unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro starting at $880 for the 64GB model in Silver or Midnight Green. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $119 in savings and while we’ve seen better discounts as of late for those who activate a new plan with a carrier, this is matching our previous mention for the all-time low on a fully unlocked model. You can also save up to $250 on the higher storage tier configurations, as well.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 Pro brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP triple camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

meross HomeKit accessories on sale from $17

Amazon is offering up to 32% off meross smart outlets, wall switches, and accessories. One standout is the meross Apple HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $19. Regularly $26, this is 27% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked.

This one provides Apple HomeKit and smartphone control over a pair of outdoor outlets wrapped in an IP44 weatherproof housing. This way you can set up and control your outdoor lighting in the summer and holiday lighting in the winter (plus anything else that needs some power outside) remotely with the meross app and voice commands, as well as the ability to create schedules and timers to automate the entire process.

