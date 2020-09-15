Apple announces new iPad Air with edge-to-edge display and Touch ID in the power button

Apple has officially unveiled its latest iPad Air, bringing an all-new design with an edge-to-edge display. The new iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and a laminate coating. Touch ID is located in the power button.

The new iPad Air also features a “huge leap in performance” thanks to the newest A14 Bionic processor. “The first in the industry to use the breakthrough 5nm technology,” Apple says. The CPU is 40% faster, GPU performance improved by 30%, machine learning performance improved as well thanks to a new neural engine.

The new iPad Air features an iPad Pro-like design with a 10.9-inch display with a resolution of 2360×1640 with full lamination, P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating. It also features USB-C connectivity and a redesigned speaker system.

In terms of accessories, iPad Air features second-generation Apple Pencil support and Magic Keyboard support. The new iPad Air will be available next month starting at $599.

Follow along with everything being announced at Apple’s September 15 event in our full live blog and news hub right here.













FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: