Apple is holding its annual September event in less than an hour, where we expect new Apple Watch hardware, an all-new iPad Air 4, and more. Read on as we round up all of the news from Apple’s September ‘Time Flies’ event as it happens!
While a September Apple event usually means the iPhone debut is imminent, that’s not the case this year. During this year’s event, we expect the announcement of an all-new iPad Air 4, two new Apple Watch models, and details on release dates for iOS 14 and more.
Here’s everything you need to know, including the latest last minute rumors:
How to stream the iPad and Apple Watch event |
Apple’s September event is completely virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to stream on any of your devices. Here’s our full guide to doing so via Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more:
Apple September Apple Watch and iPad event live blog |
- And that’s a wrap…read our coverage below:
- Apple releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16 with Home screen widgets, App Library, and more
- Apple announces new iPad Air with edge-to-edge display and Touch ID in the power button
- Apple releasing watchOS 7 with sleep tracking and more on September 16
- Apple announces new $329 iPad with faster performance
- Apple One bundle offers Apple services at a significant discount, from $14.95/month
- Apple no longer including USB power adaptor with Apple Watch, ahead of iPhone 12 debut
- Apple announces Fitness+, a workout class subscription service for Apple Watch and iPhone
- Apple unveils Apple Watch SE for $279 with Series 4 design and more
- Apple announces new Solo Loop band for Apple Watch
- Apple officially announces Apple Watch Series 6 with new colors and more
- New software updates coming tomorrow, September 16: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14
- New iPad Air costs $599, available next month.
- iPad Air features second-generation Apple Pencil support and Magic Keyboard support.
- New iPad Air confirmed: 10.9-inch display, iPad Pro-inspired design, Touch ID in the power button, USB-C port
- 8th gen iPad available this Friday for $329
- Apple announces 8th generation iPad with A12 Bionic processor or improved performance, Neural Engine for improved machine learning
- Side note: watchOS 7 will be available to everyone tomorrow, September 16th. Presumably,/ this means iOS 14 is also coming tomorrow, September 16th.
- Apple confirms Apple One subscription bundle, available this fall. Pricing information in the screenshot above.
- Apple Fitness+ available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 before the end of the year, 3 months free with new Apple Watch purchase
- Apple Fitness+ includes workouts that require little to no equipment, as well as ones for rowing, treadmills, and biking. Workouts built into Fitness app on iPhone, new Fitness app on iPad and Apple TV
- Apple Fitness VP Jay Blahnik is up now to talk about Apple Watch fitness capabilities: introducing new Apple Fitness+ service with 10 types of workouts, world-class trainers, Apple Music integration, new workouts added every week
- Apple VP of environment, social policy Lisa Jackson is talking environmental responsibility as it relates to Apple Watch: Apple is removing USB adapter from Apple Watch box this year
- Apple Watch SE supports fall detection, starts at $279. Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399. Apple Watch Series 3 sticks around at $199. Apple Card financing.
- Apple Watch SE confirmed with Series 4/5/6 design and Apple’s S5 processor, available in GPS and Cellular models
- watchOS 7 to add new Family Setup feature for setting up an Apple Watch without an iPhone, essentially it is Apple Watch “Kids Mode”
- New Apple Watch Solo band, new braided Solo band, also new Leather band and new Nike band colors
- Apple Watch Series 6 includes new watch faces: GMT face with multiple time zones, countup face for tracking lap times, chronograph pro face with tachymeter, typograph face, memoji face, flag stripe face
- Other new Apple Watch Series 6 features: always-on screen is 2.5 times brighter and always-on altimeter
- Apple Watch Series 6 features Apple’s newest S6 processor that is up to 20% faster than previous generation
- Apple’s Sumbul Desai says Apple is partnering with research institutions for 3 new studies focus on blood oxygen level
- Here’s a look at blood oxygen level monitoring in action:
- Apple confirms Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen level detection and new colors: blue, red, new gold, graphite, and more
- Williams says V02 Max tracking coming to watchOS 7, including notifications later this year
- Now we’re flying across Apple Park to meet up with Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO
- Cook is back talking about Apple Watch being used in research, particularly around COVID-19 and associated mental impacts
- A new “Dear Apple” video focused on the stories of people who say the Apple Watch saved their lives
- Cook confirms that today’s event will focus on Apple Watch and iPad — no iPhones or Macs
- And here we go! Tim Cook opens things directly from Apple Park.
- The very reliable Twitter leaker @L0vetodream has a cryptic hint at when iOS 14 might be released:
- This year, you can stream Apple’s September keynote directly in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV:
- New last-minute rumors suggest that the iPad Air 4 will be powered by the latest A14 processor
- Tim Cook has once again wished us all a good morning:
