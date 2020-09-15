Apple releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16 with Home screen widgets, App Library, and more

Apple announced today that it will release iOS 14 to the public on September 16. iOS 14 includes a variety of new features and changes, such as home screen widgets, the App Library, and much more.

iOS 14 is a significant update for iPhone users, bringing long-awaited support for Home screen widgets, as well as a new App Library feature for organizing apps that you don’t want to keep on your Home screen. iOS 14 also brings new compact interfaces for Siri and incoming phone calls, as well as picture-in-picture features for video playback.

Here are some other highlights of iOS 14:

Pinned conversations in the Messages app

Mentions in the Messages app

Inline replies for iMessage

Change default email app and web browser app

Emoji search

Cycling directions in Apple Maps

Apple Maps support for EV routing

An all-new Translate application

HomeKit enhancements: Face Recognition, Activity Zones, Adaptive Lighting

CarPlay wallpapers

New CarPlay app types: parking, EV charging, quick food ordering

Spatial audio for AirPods Pro

Automatic switching for AirPods and AirPods Pro

App Clips for quick access to app features without downloading the full app

New Privacy Features

Approximate location sharing

