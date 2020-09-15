Apple releasing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16 with Home screen widgets, App Library, and more

- Sep. 15th 2020 11:02 am PT

0

Apple announced today that it will release iOS 14 to the public on September 16. iOS 14 includes a variety of new features and changes, such as home screen widgets, the App Library, and much more.

iOS 14 is a significant update for iPhone users, bringing long-awaited support for Home screen widgets, as well as a new App Library feature for organizing apps that you don’t want to keep on your Home screen. iOS 14 also brings new compact interfaces for Siri and incoming phone calls, as well as picture-in-picture features for video playback.

Here are some other highlights of iOS 14:

  • Pinned conversations in the Messages app
  • Mentions in the Messages app
  • Inline replies for iMessage
  • Change default email app and web browser app
  • Emoji search
  • Cycling directions in Apple Maps
  • Apple Maps support for EV routing
  • An all-new Translate application
  • HomeKit enhancements: Face Recognition, Activity Zones, Adaptive Lighting
  • CarPlay wallpapers
  • New CarPlay app types: parking, EV charging, quick food ordering
  • Spatial audio for AirPods Pro
  • Automatic switching for AirPods and AirPods Pro
  • App Clips for quick access to app features without downloading the full app
  • New Privacy Features
  • Approximate location sharing

Check out our full Apple September event live blog and news hub right here for all of the details on Apple’s announcements.

Track the iOS 14 beta changes in our detailed hands-on videos below:

Read more about iOS 14:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 will be released in the fall of 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get 2 FREE Months of Unlimited Classes
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.