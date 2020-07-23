Hands-on: iOS 14 beta 3 changes and features [Video]

Earlier today Apple released the third iOS 14 beta to developers, and as expected, it comes bundled with several new changes and features. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough as we explore what’s new in iOS 14 beta 3 and iPadOS 14 beta 3. After watching, leave a comment with your thoughts, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos related to all of the upcoming Apple software releases.

In the initial two betas, the new Home screen functionality for widgets, App Library, and page editing wasn’t very obvious. To help with discoverability, Apple has added three new explainer pop-ups to the mix to help new users get started.

Although these explainers may be tweaked in some way prior to the final version of iOS 14, I expect these to become permanent pieces of the iOS 14 getting-started experience. As always, this is just a small part of the changes present in beta 3, so have a look at our bulleted list below for all of the changes covered.

Video: iOS 14 beta 3 changes and features

What’s new in iOS 14 beta 3?

Edit Home screen explainer pop-up

App Library explainer pop-up

Widgets explainer pop-up

Lower page dot position

Updated Music app icon

Updated Music widget background

New Music Library menu glyphs

More sanctioned off legacy widget area

Smart Stack now has large size option

Share Music to Snapchat stories

New Memoji face covering

New Clock widget

Delete saved colors in markup

Easier to move apps from App Library list to Home screen

“Other” storage bug fixed

New Shazam Shortcut action animation

Apple Music remembers where you left off

Display Zoom update further hints at 5.4-inch iPhone 12

Drag and drop songs into playlists in Music on iPad

VP9 decoding in Safari experimental settings

Location-based hand-washing reminders

Health shows number of washes

Also updated in iOS 14 beta 3 is the Music app. Not only do we get a new Music app icon that brings back memories of iOS 7, but there’s a new Music app widget background to match. Additionally, there are new Music Library menu glyphs, and a smarter resume feature to help pick up music playback where you left off.

Other quality of life enhancements include the ability to delete saved colors in the new iOS 14 markup interface, along with an easier method for dragging apps out of the App Library list back to the home screen.

What are your thoughts on all of the new iOS 14 beta 3 changes and features? Sound off in the comments with your observations.

