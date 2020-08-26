Hands-on with iOS 14 beta 6 changes and features [Video]

This week, Apple released the sixth beta for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, and like last week’s beta 5 release, beta 6 includes several new changes and features. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for a look at what’s new.

What’s new in iOS 14 beta 6?

Create Shortcuts to switch accounts on Apple TV with iOS 14 and tvOS 14

Updated Shortcuts widget

Siri now positioned correctly for landscape mode

Control Center now indicates “Phone” instead of “System” when making phone calls

The text of sender names in the Mail app is now blue

Updated time picker UI

New Maps app splash screen

New Apple Maps in-house app ratings and photos for POI

Photos app “Other Albums” section renamed to Utilities

AirPods Spatial Audio toggle in Accessibility settings

Interact with apps in the background on iPad while using Siri

Encrypted APFS volumes now appear in the sidebar of the Files app

Video: iOS 14 beta 6 changes and features

9to5mac’s take

There are several new interesting iOS 14 beta 6 changes and features, but I think the ability to interact with apps in the background in iPadOS 14 beta 6 while using Siri is the standout change.

Ever since iPadOS 14 beta 1 was released, I lamented about the lack of interactivity while invoking Siri. In previous iPadOS betas, simply touching the screen to interact with the current app would dismiss Siri. For as much screen real estate as the iPad has, it seemed silly not to be able to interact with other parts of iPadOS while keeping Siri on screen. With iPadOS 14 beta 6, Apple has partly addressed this issue, allowing Siri to reside on screen while browsing a Safari page, or swiping between Home screen pages.

Although you can use the current app while Siri is engaged, leaving that app or launch another app will still cause Siri to be dismissed. Apple shouldn’t stop here. I think that users should be able to fully interact with their iPads while Siri continues to go to work.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.

