Apple One bundle offers Apple services at a significant discount, from $14.95/month

- Sep. 15th 2020 10:39 am PT

Apple today announced the Apple One bundle, comprising subscriptions from all of Apple’s services. The cheapest Apple One plan will cost $14.95 per month for individuals, offering Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage.

The same plan will be available for families for $19.95, with 200 GB storage. And a top-end Premier Apple One plan includes Apple News+ and the newly-announced Apple Fitness+ as well, and 2 TB of iCloud.

At least at first glance, the Apple One bundle seems like great value for money. Apple says individuals can save $6 per month, whereas families save $8 a month. Moreover, the Premier plan is $25 cheaper than buying all of Apple’s services individually.

Apple will be offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers to try out the bundle. Apple Card users can save an additional 3% on every payment.

The Apple One Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, due to the smaller geographic reach of Apple News+.

