Apple unveils Apple Watch SE for $279 with Series 4 design and more

Apple today introduced the new Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch SE has the same design as the Apple Watch Series 4 and later, but it comes with the S5 chip, built-in compass, and watchOS 7 preinstalled.

The new Apple Watch SE will be available in 40mm and 44mm with GPS and Cellular versions. It comes with new bands and watch faces, as well as Apple Watch Series 6.

With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3. The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with an extraordinary mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features the latest speaker and microphone, which are optimized for better sound quality for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie,1 along with Bluetooth 5.0.

Apple Watch SE will be available in stores this Friday with prices starting at $279 for the 40mm GPS aluminum model. Pre-orders starts today in the United States and other countries.

