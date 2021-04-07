Stacktrace Podcast 130: “A comedian with code”

John and Rambo talk about Kara Swisher’s recent interview with Tim Cook, Apple’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency initiative and the new additions to Apple Arcade, and classic vs modern UIKit. Also, behind the scenes of this year’s April Fools’ jokes, and a somewhat unique #askStacktrace segment.
Links
- iOS Dev Weekly
- Modern UICollectionView APIs
- UICollectionViewFlowLayout
- Codable
- Using property wrappers to customize Codable
- Codextended
- SwiftSiri
- AirBuddy Buddies
- FanFan
- The source code for FanFan
- Imagine Engine’s macOS display link implementation
- Kara Swisher’s interview with Tim Cook
- App Tracking Transparency
- Apple Arcade’s recent expansion
