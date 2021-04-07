WaterMinder app adds support for tracking caffeine intake with Apple Health integration

- Apr. 7th 2021 8:38 am PT

0

WaterMinder is one of my favorite iPhone apps, as it easily allows you to track your water intake and integrate with the Apple Health app. A new update rolling to WaterMinder today adds support for tracking your caffeine intake alongside your water intake.

WaterMinder is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. There is also integration with Siri Shortcuts for using Siri to log your water intake. You can set a goal for your water intake, and there are widgets that you can add to your IPhone home screen.

WaterMinder also includes the ability to track other drink intake, such as coffee, alcohol, and soda.

With today’s update, you can now track your caffeine intake alongside your other intake in WaterMinder. Here’s how it works:

We have added ability to track caffeine values and sync them to Apple Health. Caffeine tracking can be turned on in the app Settings > Other Drinks area. Once you turn the feature on, you will be able to edit caffeine settings in the drink types and favorite cups.

This means that when you log a drink, you can also include how much caffeine it included, whether it be caffeinated sparkling water, coffee, tea, or soda. Caffeine data can also be synced with the Apple Health app as well, once you enable the proper permissions.

You can download WaterMinder on the App Store for a one-time purchase of $4.99.

