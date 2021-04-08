All of today’s best deals are headlined by a one-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120 at Woot. We’re also seeing the first discount on Anker’s PowerWave Sense Charging Stand, as well as a $100 discount on LaCie’s Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB SSD. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot launches one-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $120. Among all of the discounts, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $260. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $250, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s PowerWave Sense Charging Stand sees first discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $27. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer amounts to $4 in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release.

As Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stand, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade.

LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable SSD $100 off

Amazon is offering the LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $600. This $100 savings is one of the largest we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon low. A top-of-the-line solid-state drive, the LaCie Rugged Pro harnesses Thunderbolt 3 speeds for recording and playback at up to 2800MB/s on 6k and 8k video quality. Virtually indestructible casing will keep your files safe with IP67 water resistance, that can withstand drops from three meters and two tons of weight. Completely portable, in a package you could fit in your wallet.

