Apple TV+ has announced the animated short film “Blush,” the first project to come from its expansive multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation.

“Blush” follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crashes lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

Written and directed by Joe Mateo (“Big Hero 6”), “Blush” shares the storyteller’s deeply personal journey of healing, hope, and the undeniably human moments of being rescued by love. The film is also produced by Heater Schmidt Feng Yanu (“Toy Story,” and “Cars” trilogy) and John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” and “Monsters, Inc.”).

Apple also shares more about its partnership with Skydance Animation:

“Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere alongside Apple Original Films including the Academy Award-nominated “Greyhound,” Critics Choice Award-nominated “Palmer,” Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-nominated film “On The Rocks,” the two-time Critics Choice Documentary Award-winner and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State,” and Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”

Apple didn’t announce when “Blush” is going to premiere on Apple TV+. On Tuesday, the company also announced a new documentary about Louis Armstrong.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, selected smart TVs, set-top-boxes, and videogames.

You can learn more about all Apple Originals coming to the Apple TV+ here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: