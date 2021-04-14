After Spotify unveiled its first hardware product on Tuesday, it’s today launching a new Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts Charts feature. This comes as Spotify continues to ramp up its competition with Apple Podcasts.

The streaming service has been focusing on podcasts for a while now. Last month, the company combined music and podcasts in the same place with a redesigned iOS, macOS, and web apps.

Now, the charts are rolling out in 26 markets, highlighting not only the fastest-climbing of-the-moment trends for podcasts but also listing the overall most popular shows in the user’s region based on recent listener numbers.

In the US, the UK, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and Sweden, users can dig further into the podcast data and separate out the Top Podcasts by category, which will list the top 200 overall shows in the selected region or category, and Trending Podcasts charts will display the top 50 rapidly rising shows.

The streaming service is also launching an updated experience in Spotify for Podcasters, with creators receiving a notification into a visual card to share across social media platforms, alerting fans to their podcast’s rising status.

Spotify also shared five new features to know about in the new Charts experience:

“Top Podcasts” is where you’ll find the overall most popular shows. “Top Episodes” is where you’ll find of-the-moment trends in what people are listening to today. US users can also now find our Podcast Charts on the web in an all-new, easy-to-use browsable experience. Spotify’s podcasts are based on a combination of the number of unique listeners and number of followers and provide an expanded opportunity for podcasters to get their shows discovered. The best way to support your favorite podcasters is by following them and listening to their episodes since there are now more ways for them to be discovered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: