Today at Apple and Oliver Jeffers celebrate Earth Day with virtual sessions

Apple will mark Earth Day this year with virtual creative sessions hosted in collaboration with artist and author Oliver Jeffers. Families and individuals can sign up for two live events on April 22.

Virtual Studio: Messages to Planet Earth with Oliver Jeffers invites everyone to create a personal message celebrating our world. Jeffers and Creative Pros from Apple Stores will guide you through creating an illustrated GIF using the Procreate app on your iPad.

For kids aged 8–12, Apple will offer a second Virtual Studio event perfect for families. If you don’t have an iPad or the Procreate app, that’s OK, too. Apple encourages participants to draw with any accessible tools — like Markup in the Notes app on iPhone or even a pen and paper.

Oliver Jeffers is the artist and author behind “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” an Apple TV+ animated film based on the book of the same name. The film celebrates Earth Day through the perspective of a child. Jeffers also collaborated with Today at Apple in 2019 on educational Earth Day activities based on the Everyone Can Create curriculum.

Virtual Today at Apple sessions are hosted on Webex and best experienced on a Mac. Your camera and microphone will not be enabled, so Apple’s team of Creative Pros will be available for support in a live chat. Any artwork you share during the session is not retained by Apple for privacy considerations.

Sign up for the Virtual Studio session and kids session on Apple’s website. Note the local time zones.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, share your experience with us. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

