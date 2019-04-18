Apple Stores will celebrate Earth Day by using creativity to imagine a better world

Each Earth Day, Apple spotlights its commitment to environmental protection with a new Sustainability Report, recycling program updates, and events designed to heighten awareness of the fragile environment around us. Last year, special Earth Day Today at Apple sessions were held in San Francisco. This year, Apple is taking its educational initiatives to the next level with special activities in every store and a program of exclusive events in top flagship locations.

12" MacBook

Apple has teamed up with artist and storyteller Oliver Jeffers to share an educational activity built around Apple’s Everyone Can Create curriculum for teachers. The sessions will encourage students to photograph the world around them and use iPad drawing apps to sketch the world the way they want to see it on top of their image. The mini sessions are outside the scheduled Today at Apple calendar, but will be held at every store on Earth Day to promote making the planet a better place.

Oliver Jeffers has created both picture books for children and fine art exhibited in museums around the world that “investigates the ways the human mind understands its world.” Participants completing Jeffers’ activity are encouraged to share their work using the hashtag #EveryoneCanCreate. Jeffers is also collaborating with Apple to create an animated version of his book Here We Are.

At top stores in San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Paris, Singapore, London, Dubai, and Milan, Apple will also host exclusive Today at Apple events with a focus on climate change awareness, sustainability, and a positive look toward the future. These sessions will be led by local artists and activists.

Apple Union Square, San Francisco

Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple Dubai Mall, Dubai

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

This #EarthDay, we’re encouraging students to draw the 🌎 the way they want to see it. Watch how artist/author @OliverJeffers uses the environment as a canvas to sketch the world he imagines, then share creations you make in class using #EveryoneCanCreate. https://t.co/StboW3iy21 pic.twitter.com/JXgUnkTyAC — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) April 15, 2019

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: