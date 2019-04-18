Apple Stores will celebrate Earth Day by using creativity to imagine a better world

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:48 am PT

0

Each Earth Day, Apple spotlights its commitment to environmental protection with a new Sustainability Report, recycling program updates, and events designed to heighten awareness of the fragile environment around us. Last year, special Earth Day Today at Apple sessions were held in San Francisco. This year, Apple is taking its educational initiatives to the next level with special activities in every store and a program of exclusive events in top flagship locations.

12" MacBook

Apple has teamed up with artist and storyteller Oliver Jeffers to share an educational activity built around Apple’s Everyone Can Create curriculum for teachers. The sessions will encourage students to photograph the world around them and use iPad drawing apps to sketch the world the way they want to see it on top of their image. The mini sessions are outside the scheduled Today at Apple calendar, but will be held at every store on Earth Day to promote making the planet a better place.

Oliver Jeffers has created both picture books for children and fine art exhibited in museums around the world that “investigates the ways the human mind understands its world.” Participants completing Jeffers’ activity are encouraged to share their work using the hashtag #EveryoneCanCreate. Jeffers is also collaborating with Apple to create an animated version of his book Here We Are.

At top stores in San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Paris, Singapore, London, Dubai, and Milan, Apple will also host exclusive Today at Apple events with a focus on climate change awareness, sustainability, and a positive look toward the future. These sessions will be led by local artists and activists. 

Apple Union Square, San Francisco

Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple Dubai Mall, Dubai

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 504 retail locations across the globe. At the heart of each store is Today at Apple, a series of educational programs designed to inspire and motivate customers to take their passions further.
Today At Apple

Today At Apple

Today at Apple is a series of creative and educational programs designed to inspire customers to learn new skills and take their passions further. Since launching in 2016, it has become central to Apple's retail efforts.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

iPhone XS Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown

iPhone XS Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown
Vitra Pacific Chair

Vitra Pacific Chair