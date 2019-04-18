Apple’s 2019 Environmental Responsibility Report touts 35% lower carbon footprint than 2015, progress towards mining-free future, more

Along with Apple quadrupling its recycling program, the company today shared its 2019 Environmental Responsibility Report which details the progress its has made over the last year. Among its results include a 35% reduction in carbon footprint over the last three years, progress towards its goal of a mining-free future, and more.

Apple updated its home page today highlighting some of the environmental achievements it has made over the last year along with its full 2019 progress report.

SVP Lisa Jack shared and opening statement about how Apple approaches its environmental goals:

At Apple, it’s simple. We apply the same level of innovation that goes into everything we create, design, power and manufacture to making things better for people and the planet. And we make it simple for customers and partners who share our passion to join us in this work. In a time where the threats facing our planet are too great to ignore, we are demonstrating that businesses must play a vital role. We are proud to do the hard work, to make the breakthroughs, and tirelessly search for ways to ensure the better future for our planet that we all deserve. The report includes an infographic detailing Apple’s environmental strategy: As for some of the results the company has seen, a 35% reduction in carbon footprint since 2015 (64% reduction since 2011) is one of the major achievements. Apple shared a chart showing how its emissions have been reduced significantly since 2011. Apple also reiterated how it is running on 100% renewable energy and its goal to one day stop mining the earth all together to make its products: We’re on a mission to one day use only recycled and renewable materials in our products and packaging, and to eventually eliminate our reliance on mining altogether.16 We’re reducing the amount of water we use and waste we produce to make our products. And after our devices have enjoyed long lives, we look to them as a resource for the future. It highlighted a range of initiatives that have moved it closer to that goal including: Daisy expansion, plastic reduction, a material recovery lab, recycled tin, recycled aluminum, recycled cobalt, recycled plastic, and product take-back. The company also touched on device longevity and repair: You count on your device day after day. So we design our products with durable materials, support them with ongoing OS updates, and make them easy to get repaired if anything happens. Because the longer a device is in use, the better use we make of the Earth’s resources. Check out the full report here and Apple’s updated Environment page for more on the company’s efforts.

